RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Covers IRON MAIDEN, THE POLICE And More On Barefoot 2 Acoustic EP; Audio Samples Streaming
May 7, 2020, an hour ago
Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses) will release his Barefoot 2 Acoustic EP tomorrow, Friday, May 8, exclusively via bumblefoot.bandcamp.com.
Says Bumblefoot: "In 2008 I released the first Barefoot acoustic EP, a collection of Bumblefoot songs played as stripped-down acoustic versions. It's a pleasure to now release Barefoot 2, acoustic EP of cover songs."
Hear audio samples below.
Tracklisting:
"Wasted Years" (Iron Maiden - acoustic cover)
"Vienna" (Billy Joel - acoustic cover)
"Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" (The Police - acoustic cover)
"How Can I Be Sure" (The Young Rascals - acoustic cover)
"Maybe I'm Amazed" (Paul McCartney - acoustic cover)