RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Covers SOUNDGARDEN, ASIA And More On Barefoot 3 Acoustic EP; Audio Samples Streaming
June 3, 2020, an hour ago
Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses) will release his Barefoot 3 Acoustic EP on Friday, June 5, exclusively via bumblefoot.bandcamp.com.
Says Bumblefoot: "Barefoot 3 acoustic EP takes the 'Barefoot' series up a notch, with intricate guitar arrangements, big backing vocals, and drummer Kyle Hughes."
Tracklisting:
"Sleepwalking (Bumblefoot acoustic cover)
"Tiny Dancer" (Elton John acoustic cover)
"The Day I Tried To Live" (Soundgarden acoustic cover)
"Only Time Will Tell" (Asia acoustic cover)
"Come On Eileen" (Dexys Midnight Runners acoustic cover)
"Tell Me Something Good" (Rufus & Chaka Khan acoustic cover)
Hear audio samples below: