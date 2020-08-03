RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Covers SOUNDGARDEN Classic "The Day I Tried To Live"; Video

Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses) has released a video for his cover of Soundgarden's "The Day I Tried To Live", featured on his Barefoot 3 Acoustic EP, available exclusively via bumblefoot.bandcamp.com. Watch the clip below.

Says Bumblefoot: "Barefoot 3 acoustic EP takes the 'Barefoot' series up a notch, with intricate guitar arrangements, big backing vocals, and drummer Kyle Hughes."

Tracklisting:

"Sleepwalking (Bumblefoot acoustic cover)

"Tiny Dancer" (Elton John acoustic cover)

"The Day I Tried To Live" (Soundgarden acoustic cover)

"Only Time Will Tell" (Asia acoustic cover)

"Come On Eileen" (Dexys Midnight Runners acoustic cover)

"Tell Me Something Good" (Rufus & Chaka Khan acoustic cover)

"The Day I Tried To Live" video:

"Only Time Will Tell" video:

Audio samples: