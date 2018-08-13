RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL - Former GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist To Play Fundraising Gig For Murder Victim DANIELLE MCLAUGHLIN

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal is to donate all the proceeds from a charity gig in Ireland to the family of Danielle McLaughlin, reports Independent.ie.

The 28-year-old Donegal woman was found dead in Goa, India on March 14th, 2017. Local man Vikat Bhagat (24) is currently on trial accused of raping and murdering her. Bumblefoot is due to perform with Donegal band The Midnight Preachers at a charity gig in the Plaza, Buncrana on August 25th.

Bumblefoot said all the proceeds will go towards the McLaughlin family to cover the legal costs for the ongoing trial.

