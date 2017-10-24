RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL On GUNS N' ROSES - "If I Was There It Wouldn’t Be A Reunion; I Would Be The Thing Stopping It And I Don't Want To Be That"

LA Weekly recently scaught up with former Guns N' Roses guitarists Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and Gilby Clarke to discuss life after G'N'R and the band's Not In This Lifetime reunion tour. Following is an excerpt from the story.

Bumblefoot: "If I was there, it wouldn’t be a reunion. I would be the thing stopping it from being a reunion, and I don’t want to be that. I would be the fly in the soup. Did I think they were gonna call? No. The way things ended with us, nobody was going to be calling anybody, unfortunately."

Clarke: "“I didn’t feel I needed to make a phone call about it; I didn’t feel I needed to plead my case. If it happens it happens, and if it doesn’t it doesn’t. It didn’t, and when it didn’t happen, I just went, ‘Uh, well, there it goes.’ I’m being honest about it. I have such good and fond memories from those years that I don’t need to relive it again.”

This month and next, Guns N' Roses bring their Not In This Lifetime Tour back to North America. The band have released this recap video for their summer 2017 trek:

Now Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff are playing arenas as opposed to the initial setting of stadiums and ballparks - thereby allowing fans to get "closer than ever" this fall. Check out a promo clip and a list of upcoming dates below.

October

26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

30 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

November

2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena

3 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

6 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Center

10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

28 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum