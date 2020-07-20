RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Releases "Planetary Lockdown" Jam-Along Video

Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses) has released the new video below, stating: "Download the video, record yourself soloing in the verses playing, upload your video and send me a link, and I and the folks at Vigier Guitars will share your video. Looking forward to hearing you! Thank you!"

Bumblefoot's Barefoot 3 Acoustic EP is now available exclusively via bumblefoot.bandcamp.com.

Says Bumblefoot: "Barefoot 3 acoustic EP takes the 'Barefoot' series up a notch, with intricate guitar arrangements, big backing vocals, and drummer Kyle Hughes."

Tracklisting:

"Sleepwalking (Bumblefoot acoustic cover)

"Tiny Dancer" (Elton John acoustic cover)

"The Day I Tried To Live" (Soundgarden acoustic cover)

"Only Time Will Tell" (Asia acoustic cover)

"Come On Eileen" (Dexys Midnight Runners acoustic cover)

"Tell Me Something Good" (Rufus & Chaka Khan acoustic cover)

"Only Time Will Tell" video:

Audio samples: