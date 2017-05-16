RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Signs With EMP Label Group; Little Brother Is Watching CD / 2LP Re-Release Due In August

Former Guns N’ Roses and current Art of Anarchy guitarist, vocalist, and producer Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal has signed a deal with EMP Label Group, who will re-release his 2015 independent solo release, Little Brother Is Watching, on CD and vinyl double LP on August 25th.

Little Brother Is Watching is an eccentric, upbeat collection of epic, modern rock with haunting melodies, huge choruses and witty lyrics about life in the digital age and beyond, specifically, Thal’s own life and coming to terms with what we all face - beginnings, endings, and moving on. The album was composed, produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Bumblefoot at his studio in New Jersey, and includes a crowd of 100 fans stomping, chanting and singing backing vocals recorded at a listening party in New York. The day after its initial release, the album went as high as #4 on the Amazon.com Rock charts in Europe.

Little Brother features the singles “Little Brother Is Watching” and the epic “Don’t Know Who To Pray To Anymore”, with a video filmed in three countries with 12 sets and 50 actors, including the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the Fortress of Klis and Diocletian Palace in Croatia, and being granted exclusive access to ancient Roman ruins by the Jordanian border with the distinction of being the only music video to ever have been shot there.

EMP Label Group’s Thom Hazaert says of the collaboration, “Myself and Ron have been working together for years now, even pre-EMP, through the original release of Little Brother, and discussing various scenarios for a wider retail release. Obviously, Ron and David (Ellefson) have a great relationship, and eventually the stars aligned and we are extremely proud to welcome Bumblefoot to the EMP family!”

Thal echoes those sentiments. “A great pleasure to officially join the EMP family! We're starting off with the vinyl release of the Bumblefoot Little Brother album, and we'll grow from there. Looking forward to a bright future together.”

Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter, producer and world-renowned guitar virtuoso, with over 20 years of releasing music, playing international festivals and headlining tours, and gracing magazine covers as a solo artist. As lead guitarist of Guns N' Roses (2006 - 2014) Bumblefoot toured sold-out shows all over the world, headlining festivals with crowds up to 150,000. Bumblefoot's unique 'fretless guitar' can be heard throughout GNR's 2008 Chinese Democracy album and the 2012 concert DVD Appetite For Democracy.

Bumblefoot is also a founding member of rock group Art Of Anarchy (featuring vocalist Scott Stapp and Disturbed bassist John Moyer), whose latest album The Madness landed in the Top 20's at Rock radio and #2 at Billboard's Heatseeker chart earlier this year.

Thal is also an accomplished composer whose music is often heard in TV, film and videogames including the theme song to VH1's That Metal Show and the film score to the horror movie The Evangelist (released May 2017). Bumblefoot also works with US Embassies around the world on cross-cultural music programs, has his own line of award-winning hot sauces, and works with dozens of international charities visiting orphanages and children's hospitals around the world with guitar in hand.

(Photo - Kevin RC Wilson)