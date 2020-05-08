RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Streaming New EP Feat. Covers Of IRON MAIDEN, THE POLICE And More; Audio

Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses) has release his Barefoot 2 Acoustic EP, exclusively via bumblefoot.bandcamp.com. Listen to the full EP below.

Says Bumblefoot: "In 2008 I released the first Barefoot acoustic EP, a collection of Bumblefoot songs played as stripped-down acoustic versions. It's a pleasure to now release Barefoot 2, acoustic EP of cover songs."

Tracklisting:

"Wasted Years" (Iron Maiden - acoustic cover)

"Vienna" (Billy Joel - acoustic cover)

"Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" (The Police - acoustic cover)

"How Can I Be Sure" (The Young Rascals - acoustic cover)

"Maybe I'm Amazed" (Paul McCartney - acoustic cover)