RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Talks New SONS OF APOLLO Album - "Some Crazy, More Progressive Songs, A Whole Lot Of Keyboards And Guitars" (Audio)

Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal recently guested on the Meltdown podcast and discussed a hots of topics including a two-piece band from Israel that he's working with, guitarists that influenced him along with a killer Ace Frehley story. He also goes through his tour itinerary, Sons Of Apollo's new album, hot sauce and everything in between.

On the new Sons Of Apollo album, which is currently in the works:

"To me, it sounds pretty much like the first album. So it's, you know, great playing, bad songs (laughs). It's similar, yeah. It's got some catchier songs, got some crazy, more progressive songs, a whole lot of keyboards and guitars. And Jeff (Scott Soto / vocals) sounds amazing, Mike (Portnoy / drums) of course, sounds amazing, Billy (Sheehan / bass) is just all the balls in the music in there.

We spent eight days in Mike's house writing music and sort of demoing it out, and then Mike went out to California and at the same place we recorded the first album. He did the drums there, and then when those were done he laid his parts. Unfortunately, this time we couldn't do it in the same room; the schedules weren't allowing for it, so we had no choice but to do it all in pieces. So, he laid his drums and I laid my guitars and Derek (Sherinian) laid his keyboards to it, Jeff did his vocals at his place and the wonderful Jay Rustin is mixing..."

Check out the interview here.

Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal is an award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer, and world-renowned guitar virtuoso, with over 25 years of releasing music, playing international festivals and headlining tours, and gracing magazine covers as a solo artist.

He has just announced dates and details for his first ever South African tour where he will be hosting two Master Classes (Cape Town and Johannesburg) as well as a full band show in Cape Town.

Bumblefoot comments on the tour, "This will be my first time in South Africa, hopefully the first of many more times. I'm greatly looking forward to this introduction, getting to know everyone musically and personally at the concerts, jams and clinics!"

Bumblefoot is lead singer and guitarist of the legendary progressive rock band Asia (with Geoff Downes, Carl Palmer and Billy Sherwood), and guitarist of progressive rock band Sons Of Apollo (with Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan and Jeff Scott Soto). Formerly lead guitarist of rock groups Art Of Anarchy (2011 - 2017, including STP/Velvet Revolver vocalist Scott Weiland, Creed vocalist Scott Stapp and Disturbed bassist John Moyer) and Guns N' Roses (2006 - 2014), He’s toured sold-out shows all over the world, headlining festivals with crowds up to 150,000. His unique 'fretless guitar' can be heard throughout Guns N' Roses' 2008 Chinese Democracy album.

Bumblefoot is also an accomplished composer whose music is often heard in TV, film and video games, including the theme song to VH1's That Metal Show. Bumblefoot is an Adjunct Professor at SUNY Purchase College teaching music production, works with U.S. Embassies around the world on cross-cultural music programs, has his own line of award-winning hot sauces, and works with dozens of international charities visiting orphanages and children's hospitals around the world with guitar in hand.

Tour Details:

October

24 - Full Band Live at Mercury CPT 18 +

25 - Masterclass & Jam at Paul Bothner N1 City All Ages

26 - Masterclass & Jam at Baileys JHB All Ages