RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL To Guest At Upcoming NYC Show Featuring SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER And SONS OF APOLLO Vocalist JEFF SCOTT SOTO

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler and Sons Of Apollo vocalist Jeff Scott Solo will perform at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 3 on April 11th in New York City. Bieler has checked in with the following update:

"NYC, I'm so thrilled, excited and beguiled to announce that Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses) will be joining Jeff Scott Soto and myself for this gig, guesting on anywhere from some to many songs! As if that wasn't enough to set your heart aflutter, the enchantingly brilliant Andee Blacksugar will also make his presence felt and heard! The early show is sold out, the second show has about 10 tickets left."

In 2018, Bieler re-recorded the Saigon Kick hit "Love Is On The Way" with vocalist Jeff Scott Soto. Check it out via the player below.

The track originally appeared on Saigon Kick's critically acclaimed 1992 album, The Lizard.