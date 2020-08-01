RON COOLEN Releases "Paradise" Single Featuring KEITH ST. JOHN, DANIËL VERBERK

Ron Coolen has released his new single "Paradise" and accompanying videoclip on all streaming platforms. "Paradise" is dedicated to the victims of the 2018 Camp Fire, the worst wildfire in California's history that completely destroyed the city of Paradise.

"Paradise" features intense and emotional guest contributions from vocalist Keith St. John (Burning Rain, Kingdom Come, Montrose) and guitarist Daniël Verberk (Physical Graffiti). This single edit version of "Paradise" is different from the version that is on the album Rise, which was released March 1st on RC Music.

The images of destruction seen in the "Paradise" video are beyond imagination. The people went through terrifying times seeing their houses destroyed and not knowing whether their friends and families survived. They should never be forgotten.

"The purpose of the video was to show the huge impact of this disaster and the total state of despair the victims in Paradise must have gone through," says Coolen. "I feel so sorry for them."

The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. The fire started on November 8, 2018, ignited by a faulty electric transmission line. The fire originated above several communities and a an urban firestorm was formed in the densely populated foothill town of Paradise.

The fire caused at least 85 civilian fatalities, and it covered an area of almost 240 sq. miles, destroying 18,804 structures. By January 2019, the total damage was estimated at $16.5 billion, a terrible disaster. Learn more at this location

The beautiful "Paradise" artwork was designed by Gustavo Sazes (Arch Enemy, Machine Head, Kamelot).