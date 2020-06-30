RON KEEL BAND Confirmed For BraveWords' Next Streaming For Vengeance Show

BraveWords’ new live concert experience, Streaming For Vengeance, continues with the Ron Keel Band, broadcasting live online worldwide on Tuesday, August 18 at 8 PM, Eastern.

This is no living room jam - this is full blown concert event. Full stage, lights, train, action... with state-of-the-art video and audio provided by the Midwest's best, Outsound Productions. They will provide a six-camera shoot, crystal clear sound and video broadcasting in hi-def.

"Right now, streaming concerts are the best way to bring rock shows to hungry audiences that are unfortunately out of our reach during these difficult times," explains Ron. "So we're gonna do this - we're bringing RKB to the world that night and we're doing it right."

The one-hour performance will feature the best of Fight Like A Band and South X South Dakota, music from Keel and maybe a couple of other surprises.

The show will be streamed exclusively by Bravewords.com and available for replay for only 48 hours afterwards, then it will be taken offline and unavailable to view. Except for you...

What this means for Patreon All Access members:

* Patreon All-Access Members will get to watch "The Making Of" on Monday August 17; set up, soundcheck, rehearsal, a behind the scenes view of all that goes into making this happen.

* Patreon All-Access Members will receive a special commemorative color 8X10 signed by the entire Ron Keel Band.

* Patreon All-Access Members will be invited to the Virtual After Party - right after the broadcast, the entire band (sweat, beer & all) will join you for a Live Zoom online chat to talk about the show and celebrate.

* The concert will be permanently archived and available to view On Demand for All-Access Members.

Follow the event/RSVP on Facebook, here.

The Ron Keel Band recently released the new album, South X South Dakota, via HighVolMusic.

South X South Dakota pays tribute to the legendary icons of southern rock, as the band tackles material from the Allman Brothers, Molly Hatchet, .38 Special, Outlaws, Blackfoot, Marshall Tucker Band, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Rossington Collins Band, and of course Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Train Train"

"Rockin' Into The Night"

"Don't Misunderstand Me" (featuring Jasmine Cain)

"Red White & Blue"

"Flirtin' With Disaster"

"Ramblin' Man"

"Fire On The Mountain"

"Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys"

"Homesick"

"Ghost Riders In The Sky" (produced by Henry Paul)

Creedence Medley (Live)

“Red White & Blue” video: