RON KEEL BAND Inks New Deal With HighVolMusic; New Promo Video Streaming

Ron Keel Band, fronted by million-selling vocalist Ron Keel, has signed with HVM Entertainment & HighVolMusic, partnering longtime friends Ron Keel & HVM chief Bill Chavis in an arrangement that includes multiple album releases on HighVolMusic as well as booking and management through HVM Entertainment.

Both parties are coming off successful 2019 campaigns; Ron Keel Band’s acclaimed release Fight Like A Band amassed rave reviews, worldwide airplay and a string of high-profile concert dates. Chavis launched HVM Entertainment to provide a comprehensive platform for artists signed to the label such as EMN (Every Mother’s Nightmare), Asphalt Valentine, Native Sons, Snake Eyes Seven, DC4 and now Ron Keel Band.

The first release from this new team will be South X South Dakota, the band’s tribute to the icons of southern rock which features new covers of classics by the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Outlaws, Molly Hatchet, .38 Special, Blackfoot, Marshall Tucker Band and more. A release date is set for late April, as Ron Keel Band prepares for a busy summer touring season while writing and recording a new all-original album to be released on HighVolMusic in early 2021.

“This is a win-win for everybody,” Chavis proclaims. “Ron Keel brings a lot to the table and a lot to the label. We’ve been friends for almost twenty years, and I’ve been a fan of Ron’s work much longer than that. Together we’re going to release and promote some great music and make a lot of noise in this business.”

Ron Keel, whose 2020 performances will include multiple appearances on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise as well as his first-ever tour of Australia, echoes that enthusiasm. “It’s a perfect fit from every angle. Bill, Lori [Lori Chavis, who handles marketing & publicity for the HighVolMusic empire] and I all have a deep respect and appreciation for past accomplishments, while sharing a relentless commitment to move forward and tackle new challenges.”