RON KEEL BAND Launch Teaser For Upcoming "Red White & Blue" Music Video

Ron Keel Band, led by legendary frontman Ron Keel (Steeler, Keel), recently released the new album, South X South Dakota, via HighVolMusic. The new album is a collection of 11 tracks of some the best southern rock music ever recorded.

“Red White & Blue” is the first single from South X South Dakota. The song was a Top 30 hit for Lynyrd Skynyrd in 2003; written by Johnny Van Zant, Donnie Van Zant, Brett Warren and Brad Warren shortly after the 9/11 attacks, Keel feels the song resonates just as loudly now as it did then.

The music video premieres May 28, and a teaser can be seen below. Shooting the music video for “Red White & Blue” presented a unique challenge, as the band practiced what Ron calls “musical distancing.” Each member of the band - bassist Geno Arce, guitarists Dave Cothern and Jason Haven, keyboardist Dakota Scott and drummer Jeff Koller - were filmed separately, at various iconic South Dakota locations in total isolation.

“It was a strange experience,” Keel admits. “I filmed my piece at Mt. Rushmore on an absolutely beautiful Saturday in springtime, and there was no one there. The lock-down has been tough on everyone in many ways, but it sure gave us the chance to shoot an epic music video.”

South X South Dakota pays tribute to the legendary icons of southern rock, as the band tackles material from the Allman Brothers, Molly Hatchet, .38 Special, Outlaws, Blackfoot, Marshall Tucker Band, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Rossington Collins Band, and of course Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Train Train"

"Rockin' Into The Night"

"Don't Misunderstand Me" (featuring Jasmine Cain)

"Red White & Blue"

"Flirtin' With Disaster"

"Ramblin' Man"

"Fire On The Mountain"

"Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys"

"Homesick"

"Ghost Riders In The Sky" (produced by Henry Paul)

Creedence Medley (Live)