RON KEEL BAND Releases Fight Like A Band Album; "Girls Like Me" Music Video On The Way

EMP Label Group has released the new Ron Keel Band album, Fight Like A Band, via their EMP Outlaw imprint. The collection features 11 brand-new songs and fresh recordings of Keel classics. Get it here.

In addition to a lyric video for the lead track “Road Ready”, released in January, the band is preparing the release of several singles to Rock radio including “Girls Like Me,” which according to Keel is the “most fun song on the record.”

Says EMP head of A&R/Operations Thom Hazaert, “Ron Keel is one of the greatest Rock vocalists of our time, and a true Heavy Metal visionary. He defines the ‘Gentleman Outlaw’ in the truest sense, and we’re so proud to have him in the EMP family.”

Tracklisting:

"Road Ready"

"Fight Like A Band"

"Rock N Roll Guitar"

"Long Way Down"

"Hearts Gone Wild"

"Good Songs Bad Times"

"Girls Like Me"

"Fire In The Rain"

"Just A Cowboy"

"Old School"

Keel Medley: "Because The Night"/"Somebody’s Waiting"

"Tears Of Fire"

"The Right To Rock"

"Hey Man"

"Road Ready" lyric video:

2019 concert highlights include KeelFest in Columbus, Ohio May 10th, featuring not only Ron Keel Band but the classic Keel lineup (Marc Ferrari, Bryan Jay, Dwain Miller) and a tribute to Steeler that includes bassist Rik Fox and guitar hero Mitch Perry; Hot Harley Nights (one of the biggest bike events in the nation) July 13th with Night Ranger, and the Fight Like A Band album release party which took place at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa this past February. Tour dates in nine states are confirmed with more added weekly.

Find Ron Keel's live itinerary here.