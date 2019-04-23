RON KEEL BAND Releases "Fight Like A Band" As First Single & Music Video From New Album

EMP Label Group has released the new Ron Keel Band album, Fight Like A Band, via their EMP Outlaw imprint. The collection features 11 brand-new songs and fresh recordings of Keel classics. Get it here.

Ron Keel Band has released “Fight Like A Band”, the title track from the new album, as the premiere video and single from that project. A lyric video for the lead track “Road Ready” was released in January, and the band already has a video completed for the song “Girls Like Me”, but elected to establish their identity with the title track as the first single.

“This album is really about the struggle to survive and succeed,” Ron Keel explains, “and this song reflects that with a classic hard rock anthem feel. ‘Girls Like Me’ will be a great follow-up single and summertime party song - but we felt it was important to come out swinging with ‘Fight Like A Band’ leading the charge.”

Says EMP head of A&R/Operations Thom Hazaert, “This is a tough, gritty performance clip that really displays the band’s attitude and character. It’s obvious these guys have a chip on their shoulder and something to prove.”

The video and single coincide with the beginning of the band’s summer touring season, which kicks off at KeelFest in Columbus, Ohio May 10th, featuring not only Ron Keel Band but the classic Keel lineup and a Steeler reunion that includes bassist Rik Fox and guitar hero Mitch Perry. Festivals, fairs and bike events in nine states include Hot Harley Nights July 13th with Night Ranger.

Find Ron Keel's live itinerary here.

Tracklisting:

"Road Ready"

"Fight Like A Band"

"Rock N Roll Guitar"

"Long Way Down"

"Hearts Gone Wild"

"Good Songs Bad Times"

"Girls Like Me"

"Fire In The Rain"

"Just A Cowboy"

"Old School"

Keel Medley: "Because The Night"/"Somebody’s Waiting"

"Tears Of Fire"

"The Right To Rock"

"Hey Man"

"Road Ready" lyric video: