RON KEEL BAND - South X South Dakota Album Details Revealed; Teaser Video

Ron Keel Band, led by legendary frontman Ron Keel (Steeler, Keel), has a new album coming out titled South X South Dakota on April 24 via HighVolMusic. The new album is a collection of 11 tracks of some the best southern rock music ever recorded.

Ron Keel explains: "​​Most of these tracks happened very organically in the studio as we were working on the Fight Like A Band sessions or just having fun. I found out later that producer Mike Dresch was actually recording those jams, and upon hearing some of the tracks it was obvious we had the makings of something special. ​​Whether you grew up on this stuff like I did or not, there’s a common thread here that ties it all together - toughness and twang as Metal and Country collide on sacred southern ground."

Pre-order packages are available here. Watch a teaser video below.

Tracklisting:

"Train Train"

"Rockin' Into The Night"

"Don't Misunderstand Me" (featuring Jasmine Cain)

"Red White & Blue"

"Flirtin' With Disaster"

"Ramblin' Man"

"Fire On The Mountain"

"Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys"

"Homesick"

"Ghost Riders In The Sky" (produced by Henry Paul)

Creedence Medley (Live)