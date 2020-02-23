RON KEEL - "BLACK 'N BLUE Was The American DEF LEPPARD; A Great Band Whose Music Still Stands The Test Of Time Today"

Ron Keel recently guested on the Australian Rock Show podcast, discussing his current album Fight Like A Band’, touring with Keel in the '80s, and much more.

Keel was prominent on the L.A metal scene in the early '80s when he fronted Steeler (featuring Yngwie Malmsteen) and then Keel. When asked his opinion on what band from the '80s L.A metal scene should’ve gone on to bigger and better things but didn't, Keel named Black 'N Blue. Formed in Portland, Black 'N Blue relocated to Los Angeles in 1982 and featured current KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer.

Keel: "You can look at certain bands and try and figure out why it did or didn't happen, whether it was the record label or the choice of single. Those are usually the two culprits because everybody got a record deal, everybody was signed. Some are still alive and kicking today, and some did not achieve the level of success we thought they would. Certainly, Black 'N Blue comes to mind because I felt that Black 'N Blue was the American Def Leppard. I felt like they were the one band that could really break out and break huge.

Now, they did alright and they're still out there today. I saw them last week on the (Monsters Of Rock Cruise). Jaime (St. James) and Patrick (Young) and the guys in Black 'N Blue are good friends of mine, but back then in 1982/1983, that was the band you would’ve pegged as being the next Pyromania or Hysteria. That was our Def Leppard and for whatever reason - I have my own thoughts on that - but that is a great band whose music was

great then and still stands the test of time today. Great songs, great production, and just a great show as well, so that's the one that maybe didn't get as far as we thought they would."

Check out the complete interview below.

Ron Keel Band has signed with HVM Entertainment & HighVolMusic, partnering longtime friends Ron Keel & HVM chief Bill Chavis in an arrangement that includes multiple album releases on HighVolMusic as well as booking and management through HVM Entertainment.

Both parties are coming off successful 2019 campaigns; Ron Keel Band’s acclaimed release Fight Like A Band amassed rave reviews, worldwide airplay and a string of high-profile concert dates. Chavis launched HVM Entertainment to provide a comprehensive platform for artists signed to the label such as EMN (Every Mother’s Nightmare), Asphalt Valentine, Native Sons, Snake Eyes Seven, DC4 and now Ron Keel Band.

The first release from this new team will be South X South Dakota, the band’s tribute to the icons of southern rock which features new covers of classics by the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Outlaws, Molly Hatchet, .38 Special, Blackfoot, Marshall Tucker Band and more. A release date is set for late April, as Ron Keel Band prepares for a busy summer touring season while writing and recording a new all-original album to be released on HighVolMusic in early 2021.

“This is a win-win for everybody,” Chavis proclaims. “Ron Keel brings a lot to the table and a lot to the label. We’ve been friends for almost twenty years, and I’ve been a fan of Ron’s work much longer than that. Together we’re going to release and promote some great music and make a lot of noise in this business.”

Ron Keel, whose 2020 performances will include multiple appearances on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise as well as his first-ever tour of Australia, echoes that enthusiasm. “It’s a perfect fit from every angle. Bill, Lori [Lori Chavis, who handles marketing & publicity for the HighVolMusic empire] and I all have a deep respect and appreciation for past accomplishments, while sharing a relentless commitment to move forward and tackle new challenges.”