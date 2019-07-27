RON KEEL Featured On New Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)

The Right To Rock has issued their latest podcast, #254, featuring Ron Keel from The Ron Keel Band. Ron chats it up with the guys and covers the spectrum of his massive career. He discusses the Ron Keel Band and their latest release, Fight Like A Band, as well as some of the challenges he had to overcome to make this new record. Ron also gives his thoughts on rock biopics, the future of Keel, and more.

Check out the interview here.

EMP Label Group recently released the new Ron Keel Band album, Fight Like A Band, via their EMP Outlaw imprint. The collection features 11 brand-new songs and fresh recordings of Keel classics. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Road Ready"

"Fight Like A Band"

"Rock N Roll Guitar"

"Long Way Down"

"Hearts Gone Wild"

"Good Songs Bad Times"

"Girls Like Me"

"Fire In The Rain"

"Just A Cowboy"

"Old School"

Keel Medley: "Because The Night"/"Somebody’s Waiting"

"Tears Of Fire"

"The Right To Rock"

"Hey Man"

"Road Ready" lyric video:

Find Ron Keel's live itinerary here.