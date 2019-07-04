RON KEEL Guest Hosts The Classic Metal Show, Discusses 10 Best BLACK SABBATH Albums; Video

In this Classic Metal Show exclusive, Neeley and guest host Ron Keel (Ron Keel Band, Steeler, Black Sabbath) talk about their favorite Black Sabbath releases and share their stories about Black Sabbath.

EMP Label Group recently released the new Ron Keel Band album, Fight Like A Band, via their EMP Outlaw imprint. The collection features 11 brand-new songs and fresh recordings of Keel classics. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Road Ready"

"Fight Like A Band"

"Rock N Roll Guitar"

"Long Way Down"

"Hearts Gone Wild"

"Good Songs Bad Times"

"Girls Like Me"

"Fire In The Rain"

"Just A Cowboy"

"Old School"

Keel Medley: "Because The Night"/"Somebody’s Waiting"

"Tears Of Fire"

"The Right To Rock"

"Hey Man"

"Fight Like A Band" video:

"Road Ready" lyric video:

Find Ron Keel's live itinerary here.