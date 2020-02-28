RON KEEL - “I Was Never Fired So Technically I Am Still In BLACK SABBATH”

The CGCM Podcast has released an interview with Keel leader Ron Keel. 2020 marks 35 years since Ron Keel last made his way north of the border to Canada and in August the Ron Keel Band will play three select dates.

Included in the interview, Ron tells the Canadian Geeks exactly what to expect at a Ron Keel Band show. Also discussed is a new Ron Keel Band album that is being readied for release, an upcoming solo acoustic record and his new label High Vol Music.

On the upcoming Canadian Ron Keel Band shows: “A retrospective of my entire career, two hours at least" Keel songs, Steeler, Iron Horse, Ron Keel Band, and everything in between!"

On the post Keel band Fair Game: “When Keel was done I took the road less traveled, I took off and put together a great hard rock band with all female musicians."

On his brief stint with Black Sabbath (replacing Ian Gillan at the end of the Born Again tour): “I was never fired, so technically I am still in Black Sabbath.”

Check out the entire interview here.

Ron Keel Canadian dates:

August

27 - L’anti Bar & Spectacles - Ville De Québec, PQ

28 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

29 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON