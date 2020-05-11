RON KEEL On His Experience With BLACK SABBATH - "My Time With The Band Was Very Short... I Got Caught In The Crossfire"; Video

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke with singer, songwriter Ron Keel (Keel, Steeler, The Ron Keel Band). Keel spoke about his new covers album South X South Dakota, joining Black Sabbath, working with Gene Simmons and time with Yngwie Malmsteen in Steeler. The video zoom interview took place May 7, 2020. Watch below.

About his time with Black Sabbath after Ian Gillan left the band, Keel reveals: "It was an amazing experience. I was in the studio recording the Keel demos at Pasha Studios where producer Spencer Proffer had recorded the Quiet Riot Metal Health album. Spencer was hot in Hollywood at the time and was signed on to produce the new Black Sabbath album after Ian Gillan left. So Spencer had chosen me for the vocal position in Sabbath and we cut a demo of some songs. Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler heard the demo, I signed a contract, I met with their management I spent days with Tony and Geezer. Spencer for whatever reason, ego probably, was trying to turn Black Sabbath into an 80's hair band. He was trying to push outside songs on them and make them into an MTV type band. That is not Sabbath, Sabbath is who they are they iconic founding fathers of heavy metal, you don't take Sabbath and turn them into 80's metal band like Ratt or Mötley Crüe. Spencer wanted to do this with Sabbath at the time, not necessarily with me but I would have been a good fit. My time with the band was very short. I am very thankful Keel survived cause that was when we first put Keel together and I had to tell the guys in the band I was joining Black Sabbath and I can't turn this opportunity down. So the Black Sabbath Deal fell apart, Spencer Proffer was fired, Sabbath said screw you we are not having any of this musical outlook and I got caught in the crossfire. You can hear my Sabbath demos on my Patreon page if you are a member (https://www.patreon.com/ronkeel)."

The Ron Keel Band released their new album, South X South Dakota, on April 24 via HighVolMusic. The new album is a collection of 11 tracks of some the best southern rock music ever recorded.

Ron Keel explains: "Most of these tracks happened very organically in the studio as we were working on the Fight Like A Band sessions or just having fun. I found out later that producer Mike Dresch was actually recording those jams, and upon hearing some of the tracks it was obvious we had the makings of something special. Whether you grew up on this stuff like I did or not, there’s a common thread here that ties it all together - toughness and twang as Metal and Country collide on sacred southern ground."

Tracklisting:

"Train Train"

"Rockin' Into The Night"

"Don't Misunderstand Me" (featuring Jasmine Cain)

"Red White & Blue"

"Flirtin' With Disaster"

"Ramblin' Man"

"Fire On The Mountain"

"Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys"

"Homesick"

"Ghost Riders In The Sky" (produced by Henry Paul)

Creedence Medley (Live)