RON KEEL Talks New South X South Dakota Album, Re-Issues Of KEEL Debut And Final Frontier Album (Audio)

The show known has TDR Rocks or Totally Driven Radio has been rebooted as The Rock n Ragni show, which still features its host former ECW original pro-wrestler Bay “Chubby Dudley” Ragni doing his in-depth music interviews. On this episode, Bay gets to sit down and talk with Ron Keel

They discuss the Coronavirus / quarantine situation, doing some surprise local deliveries of the new album South X South Dakota to fans, how he truly feels bad trying to promote a product right now while most people have lost their jobs, how the new album happened by accident, how he is considered middle class of the music business, the re-release of the Keel and Final Frontier albums, and more.

Listen to "The Rock n Ragni Show #6 w/ RON KEEL (South x South Dakota)" on Spreaker.

Ron Keel Band, led by legendary frontman Ron Keel (Steeler, Keel), released their new album, South X South Dakota, on April 24 via HighVolMusic. The new album is a collection of 11 tracks of some the best southern rock music ever recorded.

Ron Keel explains: "Most of these tracks happened very organically in the studio as we were working on the Fight Like A Band sessions or just having fun. I found out later that producer Mike Dresch was actually recording those jams, and upon hearing some of the tracks it was obvious we had the makings of something special. Whether you grew up on this stuff like I did or not, there’s a common thread here that ties it all together - toughness and twang as Metal and Country collide on sacred southern ground."

Tracklisting:

"Train Train"

"Rockin' Into The Night"

"Don't Misunderstand Me" (featuring Jasmine Cain)

"Red White & Blue"

"Flirtin' With Disaster"

"Ramblin' Man"

"Fire On The Mountain"

"Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys"

"Homesick"

"Ghost Riders In The Sky" (produced by Henry Paul)

Creedence Medley (Live)