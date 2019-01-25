RONNIE JAME DIO Documentary In The Works; "I Have Many Photos And Videos That People Have Never Seen," Says WENDY DIO

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Wendy Dio at this years annual Hall Of Heavy Metal History, on January 23rd. Wendy spoke about the last stages of the new Dio hologram, a Dio documentary in the works, and gave an update on the Dio autobiography. Watch below.

When asked about the updated version of the Dio hologram, Wendy reveals: "We have a new one that we are developing and it's going to be fantastic. I am actually seeing the finished version on the 4th of February and we are hoping to tour from May 2019 and onwards."

About the new Dio documentary: "We are doing a Dio documentary, we are not sure yet who will be producing it, we are still interviewing candidates. The documentary will be distributed on the BMG label. The documentary will go back to Ronnie's childhood, I have many photos and videos that people have never seen before."