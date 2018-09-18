RONNIE JAMES DIO – A Life In Vision 1975-2009 Photo Book Due In December

A Life In Vision is a photographic journey of one of the most admired and respected rock vocalists of all time – Ronnie James Dio.

This beautiful collection of photos were all taken by New Jersey photographer Frank White. They capture Dio from his first ever U.S. show with Rainbow in 1975 through to 2009, just a few months before he lost his fight with cancer in May 2010. This collection covers Dio’s career with Black Sabbath, his own band Dio and Heaven & Hell.

Throughout the decades Frank White captured Ronnie on stage in both the USA and

Europe. Frank also took many shots of Ronnie relaxing off stage; at TV studios as well as dedicated shoots with his band.

A Life In Vision also includes White’s recollections of working with Dio as he recalls the many times shared in his company from the other side of the lens.

A Life In Vision comes in its own custom made, block foiled buckram presentation box with a set of full colour prints, perfect for framing. This unique item is limited to 500 copies worldwide. Order by October 30th and have your name printed in the book on a dedicated page. Place preorders at this location.

Book notes:

-144 page A4 hardback

-Printed on 170gsm silk paper

-Photos digitally restored and cleaned

-Custom made block foiled, buckram presentation box

-Set of four prints on 400gsm card

The entire Dio studio album collection is now complete. BMG and Niji Entertainment Group Inc. have partnered to reissue Dio's 1996 - 2004 studio albums. Fans will finally be able to enjoy official versions of Angry Machines (1996), Magica (2000), Killing The Dragon (2002), and Master Of The Moon (2004). These titles have sold a quarter of a million copies in the US alone and have been out of print and unavailable for nearly five years. Beginning today, September 14th, all four albums will be available globally on all DSP's.

Wendy Dio says, "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete Dio catalogue available again with some interesting surprises."

Now Available Globally at All DSPs:

Angry Machines

- Originally released in 1996, DIO's first independent release

- Personnel: Ronnie James Dio (Vocals), Tracy G (Guitars), Jeff Pilson (Bass), Vinny Appice (Drums) & Scott Warren (Keyboards)

- Features: "Don't Tell The Kids" and "Hunter Of The Heart"

Tracklisting:

"Institutional Man"

"Don't Tell The Kids"

"Black"

"Hunter Of The Heart"

"Stay Out Of The Mind"

"Big Sister"

"Double Monday"

"Golden Rules"

"Dying In America"

"This Is Your Life"

Magica

- Originally released in 2000

- Personnel: Ronnie James Dio (Vocals), Craig Goldy (Guitars), Jimmy Bain (Bass), & Simon Wright (Drums)

- Magica hit the charts in the US, Finland, Germany, Sweden and Japan

- Features: "Fever Dreams" and "Magica Theme"

Tracklisting:

"Discovery"

"Magica Theme"

"Lord Of The Last Day"

"Fever Dreams"

"Turn To Stone"

"Feed My Head"

"Eriel"

"Challis"

"As Long As It's Not About Love"

"Losing My Insanity"

"Otherworld"

"Magica" (Reprise)

"Lord Of The Last Day" (Reprise)

"The Magica"

Killing The Dragon

- Originally released in 2002

- Killing The Dragon charted in the US, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Austria, & Japan

- Personnel: Ronnie James Dio (Vocals), Doug Aldrich (Guitars), Jimmy Bain (Bass), & Simon Wright (Drums)

- Video for the single "Push" features appearance by Tenacious D

Tracklisting:

"Killing The Dragon"

"Along Comes A Spider"

"Scream"

"Better In The Dark"

"Rock & Roll"

"Push"

"Guilty"

"Thrown Away Children"

"Before The Fall"

"Cold Feet"

Master Of The Moon

- Originally released in 2004, final studio album under the DIO band name

- Personnel: Ronnie James Dio (Vocals), Craig Goldy (Guitar), Jeff Pilson (Bass), & Simon Wright (Drums)

- Master Of The Moon charted in the US, Finland, Sweden, & Germany

- Features: "One More For The Road" and "The Eyes"

Tracklisting:

"One More For The Road"

"Master Of The Moon"

"The End Of The World"

"Shivers"

"The Man Who Would Be King"

"The Eyes"

"Living The Lie"

"I Am"

"Death By Love"

"In Dreams"

More info to come soon on CD and LP reissues as well as additional future plans.