RONNIE JAMES DIO Autobiography Due In Late 2019 - "I Thought Of Doing An Illustrative Book Of Lyrics In A Medieval Theme," Says WENDY DIO; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Ronnie James Dio's widow and manager, Wendy Dio. She spoke about the upcoming Ride For Ronnie, unreleased Dio material, the hologram tour and the long awaited Ronnie James Dio autobiography.

About the book, Wendy reveals: ""When I was in London last week I met with publishers, it's on the way now, it think it should be out by late 2019. Ronnie wrote the book up until the middle of the Rainbow years. What I would like to do is continue it by taking interviews he has done with several people so it is still in his own words all the way through. Also interview people that have been on the road with him, band mates, bands that have supported Ronnie or bands that feel that Ronnie has influenced their lives. The book will include explanations of lyrics and I also have another thought in mind and I haven't approached it yet. I thought of doing an illustrative book of lyrics, in a medieval theme."

Listen below:

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund recently announced the fourth annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert, taking place May 6th. The ride from Harley-Davidson of Glendale to Los Encinos Park in Encino will raise awareness and funds for cancer prevention, and research for a cure. The afternoon concert in the park will be hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, and feature live music from the various artists listed below. Last year's Ride raised over $40,000 for the Dio Cancer Fund.

Riders will assemble for a continental breakfast at Harley-Davidson of Glendale with kickstands up at 11 AM. The Ride will take them around the northern edge of the San Fernando Valley to Los Encinos Park in Encino, where they will be treated to an afternoon of live music, raffle, live auctions, food trucks and much more.

Ride For Ronnie departs Harley Davidson Glendale with Wendy Dio leading the Ride, in pink on left - Photo by Gene Kirkland, 2017

Steven Adler's All Star Band is confirmed to put on another electrifying performance this year! Last year's stellar lineup included Mike Devin (Whitesnake), Lita Ford, Robert Sarzo (Hurricane), Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot), Patrick Stone (Budderside), and Jeff Pilson (Foreigner and former Dio guitarist). This year's All Star Band members will be announced closer to the event. Also confirmed to perform are rock and metal heavyweights Dio Disciples, Beasto Blanco (featuring Chuck Garric and Calico Cooper), One More From The Road (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band), A Classless Act (featuring Slash's son, London), and Railgun.

A silent auction booth will have many amazing items available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. Beer, wine, sodas & water will be available for sale, as well as delicious foods from food trucks including Slammin' Sliders and G's Taco Spot.

For information and tickets, visit diocancerfund.org. Watch a video wrap-up of the 2016 Ride For Ronnie below: