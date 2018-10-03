RONNIE JAMES DIO - Celebrity Bowlers Announced For Fourth Annual Bowl For Ronnie; STEVEN ADLER, DOUG ALDRICH, CHUCK BILLY Included

The Fourth Annual Bowl For RonnieCelebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, will take place on Thursday, October 25th at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California. The event will be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's Volume channel and whose new TV series TrunkFest airs on AXS-TV.

The Bowl For Ronnie will feature a celebrity bowling tournament and a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. Last year's event brought in $49,000 for the cancer charity, which is now in its ninth year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research.

Members of last year's top two winning celebrity bowling teams, including rockers Marc Ferrari (Keel, Cold Sweat), David "Rock" Feinstein (Elf, The Rods), Fred Coury (Cinderella), Jeff Scott Soto (Trans-Siberian Orchestra), and Chris Latham and Calico Cooper of Beastö Blancö, will return to play in the celebrity competition once again.

Among those planning to join them this year will be Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses, Adler's Appetite), Doug Aldrich (Dio, Dead Daisies), Chuck Billy (Testament), Ira Black (Lizzy Borden), Jimmy Burkhard (Billy Idol, West Bound), Brett Scallions and Phil Buckman of Fuel, Kalen Chase (Korn), Jason Cornwell (West Bound), Jeff, Matt and Shawn Duncan (Armored Saint/DC4), Damon Fox (The Cult), Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper/ Beastö Blancö), Rita Haney, Sonia Harley, Adam Jones (Tool), Alex Kane (The Ramones), Sam Koltun, Rich Sacco and Patrick Stone of Budderside, Johnny Martin (L.A. Guns, Adler's Appetite), actor/musician Sean McNabb (Lynch Mob), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Prophets Of Rage), Marty O'Brien (Methods Of Mayhem, Lita Ford), Otep Shamaya (Otep), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning), Dio Disciples members Oni Logan, Joe Retta, Scott Warren and Simon Wright, Chas West (Lynch Mob, West Bound), August Zadra (Dennis DeYoung), Diva and Ahmet Zappa as well as actors Elysia Skye, Star Fields (Sons Of Anarchy), Al Coronel (The Last Ship), James St. Vincent and yoga expert Sadi Nardini.

Event host Eddie Trunk will once again captain a team of celebrity bowlers. A place on Eddie Trunk's team will be auctioned off on eBay in the coming weeks, and additional participants will be announced shortly.

100% of the net proceeds from the Bowl For Ronnie will go to the Dio Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org). Individual tickets and lane sponsorships are now on sale, and participants are encouraged to gather friends, family and co-workers for the ultimate bowling team. The Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City, California.

Among the raffle prizes:

Specially designed Bowl For Ronnie bowling ball (front)

Specially designed Bowl For Ronnie bowling pin

For more information, visit diocancerfund.org/events/. Tickets are now on sale at bowlforronnie2018.eventbrite.com.

Individual Spectator: $50 per person (includes pizza and general admission)

- Individual Bowler: $75 (Join other rock 'n bowlers for open bowling from 6:30-9PM on first come, first served basis, includes pizza, shoe rental and bowling)



- Team/Corporate Lane Sponsorship: $1995 package for private lane for 6 bowlers (includes team or corporate logo displayed on lane and throughout event on flat screens, 6 VIP party passes for access to Artist/VIP lounge, 2 drink tickets per team member, 6 "Bowl For Ronnie" t-shirts, pizza and shoe rental)

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund was formed in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its short history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. The Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund's mission of cancer prevention, research and education.