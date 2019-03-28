RONNIE JAMES DIO - Dio Returns 2019 Tour To Launch In June; Video Trailer Reveals New Hologram

Eyellusion have launched a video trailer for the upcoming Dio Returns 2019 Tour, which features a hologram of late metal legend, Ronnie James Dio. The tour will debut in the US on June 1st. The trailer includes a first look at the new hologram.

Eyellusion first presented the Dio hologram at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival, and then made the US premiere at the Pollstar Awards in 2017 in Los Angeles.

The 2019 tour is set to hit over a 100 cities with an accompanying live five-person band, a first in live music. Complete details to follow.