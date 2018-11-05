RONNIE JAMES DIO - 'Dio Returns' Hologram Tour To Hit Over 100 Cities Next Year

Billboard is reporting that Eyellusion, the hologram company behind touring shows for Ronnie James Dio, Frank Zappa and others, has signed with the Agency For The Performing Arts, represented by agency partner Steve Martin.

Launched in 2015 by Jeff Pezzuti with partners that include Zappa's son Ahmet Zappa and Dio's widow Wendy Dio, Eyellusion first presented the Dio hologram at Wacken music festival in Germany and then made the US premiere at the Pollstar Awards in 2017 in Los Angeles.

"That's actually where I met Steve Martin and we began talking about touring plans for Dio," which is set to hit over a 100 cities in 2019 with an accompanying live five-person band, a first in live music.

"The big question when we first toured Dio through Europe was 'Is anyone actually going to show up?'" Pezzuti tells Billboard. "We sold out the last three shows in Europe and we did really, really well. We're such believers in what we were doing and we're all such massive fans -- in my sixth grade class picture, I'm wearing a Dio shirt, so you can imagine taking this all the way across the finish line has been a dream come true."

Dio Returns hits the road in April. Read more at Billboard, and learn more about the tour at eyellusionlive.com.