RONNIE JAMES DIO Discusses Being In ELF When On The Road With DEEP PURPLE – “The Manager Was About To Fire Us”; Classic Interview Streaming

The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show spoke to Wendy Dio at this years annual Hall Of Heavy Metal History, held on January 23rd in Anaheim, California. Wendy spoke about an upcoming Dio documentary, to be released via BMG.

"I'm actually interviewing producers and directors," says Wendy. "It has to be perfect, the way Ronnie would want it. I was talking with a label that I won't mention about four years ago, but the direction they wanted to take it in was not what I… I want it to be Ronnie, real Ronnie. And you know true, real Ronnie and not drugs, sex and rock and roll, 'cause that's not what he was about. So I want stories from bands that he played with, from people that looked up to him, from his old friends, his old bandmates, just so that it's true."

