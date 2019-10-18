RONNIE JAMES DIO - eBay Auction Underway For Spot On EDDIE TRUNK's Team For 5th Annual Bowl For Ronnie Fundraiser

Feverish bidding is now under way on eBay for a place on the celebrity bowling team captained by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk at the Fifth Annual Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party on Thursday, November 7 at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California.

Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's Volume channel and whose TV series TrunkFest airs on AXS-TV, will host the event benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, which sold out in advance last year and raised a record $74,000 for the cancer charity.

Trunk's 2018 celebrity bowling team comprised of Doug Aldrich, Jack Black, Geezer Butler and Tom Morello, took first place last year. Marc Ferrari's 2018 team including Fred Coury, Ritchie Kotzen, Brett Scallions, Gilby Clarke and Tammy Lester (Round Hill Publishing), who took second place last year, are preparing for a heated battle for first in 2019.

he eBay auction for a place on Eddie Trunk's 2019 team will end on Sunday, October 27 at 6 PM, Pacific time. You can bid on it here.

Additionally, a second auction for a spot on the KLOS-FM Radio team, featuring Frank Kramer of the Frosty, Heidi and Frank morning show, will be going up within the next week. Details coming soon.

Among the rockers and celebrities planning to participate in this year's Bowl For Ronnie are: Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses, Adler's Appetite), Ira Black (Lizzy Borden, I Am Morbid), Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill), Phil Buckman (Fuel, Petty Cash), Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), Jason Cornwell and Jimmy Burkard of Westbound, Jeff Dewbray, Logan Nikolic, and Patrick Stone of Budderside, Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint, DC4), Matt and Shawn Duncan of DC4, Fred Coury (Cinderella), Art Cruz (Lamb of God), Bjorn Englen (Dio), Marc Ferrari (Keel, Cold Sweat), Terry Ilous (XYZ, Great White), Bob Kulick (W.A.S.P., Alice Cooper), David "Rock" Feinstein (Elf, The Rods), Damon Fox (The Cult), Craig Goldy and Scott Warren of Dio, Rita Haney, Sonia Harley, Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs), Frank Kramer (KLOS), Dave "Chili" Moreno (Westbound, Puddle of Mudd), Todd Morse (Offspring, Petty Cash), Ronny Munroe (TSO, Metal Church), Sadie Nardini (Sadie and the Tribe), Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne), Rowan Robertson (Dio, DC4), Gonzo and Phil Sandoval (Armored Saint), Rudy Sarzo (Dio, Quiet Riot), Brett Scallions (Fuel), Ernie Snair (The Loveless), Steve Smyth (One Machine, Testament), Michael Spencer (Flotsam & Jetsam), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning), Chas West (Westbound, Bonham), Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach), Roy Z (Westbound, Halford) and actors Star Fields (Sons of Anarchy), Al Coronel (The Last Ship) and James St. Vincent (Being, The Depths).

The Bowl For Ronnie is an evening of fun, food, a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. Music for the pre-party will be supplied by DJ Will.

100% of the net proceeds from the Bowl For Ronnie will go to the Dio Cancer Fund. Individual tickets and lane sponsorships are now on sale, and participants are encouraged to gather friends, family and co-workers for the ultimate bowling team. The Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City, California.

For more information, visit here. Tickets are now on sale, here.

Highlights of last year’s event can be viewed below: