RONNIE JAMES DIO - Fifth Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride & Concert Announces Additional Performers And Eddie Trunk's All-Star Band Members

The Fifth Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert will take place on Sunday, May 5th, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. Comprised of a Motorcycle Ride originating at Harley-Davidson of Glendale, California and culminating with a concert at Los Encinos Park in Encino, California, the Ride For Ronnie will raise awareness and funds for cancer prevention and research for a cure. The concert will once again be hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, who is also curating Eddie Trunk's All Star Band - a group of stellar rock musicians selected to headline the afternoon of live music. Last year's Ride brought in over $50,000 for the Dio Cancer Fund.

Riders will assemble for a continental breakfast at Harley-Davidson of Glendale with kickstands up at 11 AM. The Ride will take them around the northern edge of the San Fernando Valley to Los Encinos Park in Encino, where they will be treated to music, a raffle, silent and live auctions, food trucks and much more.

Kicking off the afternoon of live music at the Park will be the primal, melodic rock n' roll of Sadie & The Tribe, fronted by renowned fitness and yoga instructor Sadie Nardini, followed by the popular Dio cover band DIA. Next up will be LA rock band Budderside, followed by Petty Cash, combining the music of Tom Petty and Johnny Cash and megarock band DC4, featuring Jeff, Matt and Shawn Duncan and former Dio band guitarist Rowan Robertson.

Just added to the lineup is LA's own Bullet Boys. Headlining the afternoon will be Eddie Trunk's All Star Band, featuring Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick and Robbie Crane; Keith Nelson (Buckcherry); Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill); actor/musician Sean McNabb (Lynch Mob, Dokken); Simon Wright (Dio, AC/DC, UFO), Jerry Montano (Hellyeah, Danzig), Ace Von Johnson (Faster Pussycat, LA Guns), Johnny Martin (LA Guns), Joey Scott (Lizzy Borden) Jimmy Burkard (West Bound, Billy Idol), Chas West (West Bound, Bonham, Lynch Mob) and Randy Rhoads' brother singer Kelle Rhoads along with Nikki Lane Taylor and Gregory Alan Coates from the Kelle Rhoads Band. More participants will be announced shortly.

As always, a silent auction booth will have many amazing items available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. Sponsors lending their continued support to the Ride For Ronnie include Harley-Davidson of Glendale, Law Tigers, Archie's Ice Cream and LA's premier rock radio station, 95.5 KLOS. Beer, wine, soda and water will be available for sale, as well as delicious food from various food trucks including Slammin' Sliders (now featuring Nathan's Hot Dogs), G's Taco Spot and The Grilled Cheese Truck.

Rider Check-In & On-Site Registration including Continental Breakfast

Harley Davidson of Glendale

9 AM - 10:45 AM

Kickstands up at 11 AM

Rally And Live Concert

Los Encinos State Historic Park

12 Noon - 5 PM

Pre-Registration Prices:

$35/rider (includes concert admission)

$10/passenger (includes concert admission)

$25 concert admission only

Day Of Event Prices:

$40/rider (includes concert admission)

$15/passenger (includes concert admission)

$30 concert admission only

For information and tickets, visit diocancerfund.com or Facebook.

Tickets are available here.

Watch a video wrap-up of the 2018 Ride For Ronnie below: