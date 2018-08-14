RONNIE JAMES DIO - Fourth Annual Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party Details Revealed

The fourth annual Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, will take place on Thursday, October 25th at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California. The event will be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's Volume channel and whose new TV series TrunkFest airs on AXS-TV. The Bowl For Ronnie will feature a celebrity bowling tournament and a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. Last year's event brought in $49,000 for the cancer charity, which is now in its ninth year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research.

Bowl For Ronnie participants can anticipate an evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies in the name of raising funds and awareness for the Dio Cancer Fund. Among the raffle prizes will be a specially-designed bowling ball and pin featuring the Bowl For Ronnie artwork (see below).

The event kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. Previous Bowl For Ronnie events have brought together entertainers and artists such as Tom Morello (Prophets Of Rage, Rage Against The Machine), Sebastian Bach, Richie Sambora, John 5, Ahmet Zappa, Machine Head's Phil Demmel, Grammy Award winning duo Tenacious D featuring Jack Black and Kyle Gass, Steven Adler, Lita Ford, members of Tool, Mastodon, Black Star Riders, Stone Sour, Rough Cutt, Dio Disciples, and many more. This year's celebrity bowlers will be announced shortly.

Last year's first place-winning celebrity team was sponsored by Round Hill Music Publishing and captained by rocker Marc Ferrari (Keel/Cold Sweat), comprising musicians Rock Feinstein, Fred Coury and Jeff Scott Soto as well as music attorney Mark Abbatista and Tami Lester of Round Hill. The celebrity team capturing second place comprising musicians Chris Latham, Calico Cooper, Chris Hager, Phil Demmel, Bob Kulick and Roy Z.

Round Hill Music Publishing team captained by Marc Ferrari took 1st Place in the celebrity competition (by @melhummel)

Host Eddie Trunk plans to once again captain his-own bowling team at the event. His team came in third place last year after taking first place in 2016. There will be an eBay auction to win a place on the Eddie Trunk bowling team.

100% of the net proceeds from the Bowl For Ronnie will go to the Dio Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org). Individual tickets and lane sponsorships are now on sale, and participants are encouraged to gather friends, family and co-workers for the ultimate bowling team. The Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City, California.

Among the raffle prizes:

Specially designed Bowl For Ronnie bowling ball (front)

Specially designed Bowl For Ronnie bowling pin

For more information, visit diocancerfund.org/events/. Tickets are now on sale at bowlforronnie2018.eventbrite.com.

Individual Spectator: $50 per person (includes pizza and general admission)

- Individual Bowler: $75 (Join other rock 'n bowlers for open bowling from 6:30-9PM on first come, first served basis, includes pizza, shoe rental and bowling)

- Team/Corporate Lane Sponsorship: $1995 package for private lane for 6 bowlers (includes team or corporate logo displayed on lane and throughout event on flat screens, 6 VIP party passes for access to Artist/VIP lounge, 2 drink tickets per team member, 6 "Bowl For Ronnie" t-shirts, pizza and shoe rental)

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund was formed in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its short history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. The Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund's mission of cancer prevention, research and education.