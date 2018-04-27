RONNIE JAMES DIO - Fourth Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride & Concert To Showcase The Next Generation Of Rock Royalty

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund's fourth annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert, scheduled for Sunday, May 6th, will feature some of today's most exciting and promising talents. The event will not only feature performances by Steven Adler's All Star Band (this year's exciting line-up is TBA), Dio Disciples, One More From The Road (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band) and Railgun, but also two groups who are carrying the flag of heavy metal into the next generation: Beastö Blancö, featuring Chuck Garric and Calico Cooper (daughter of rock icon Alice Cooper), and Classless Act, featuring guitar god Slash's son, London Hudson.

The Ride For Ronnie will raise awareness and funds for cancer prevention and research for a cure. Participating motorcyclists will ride from Harley-Davidson of Glendale to Los Encinos Park in Encino for the afternoon concert that will be hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk. Last year's Ride raised over $40,000 for the Dio Cancer Fund.

Los Angeles-based Beastö Blancö was founded in 2012 by Chuck Garric and Brother Latham, and features Calico Cooper, rock vixen and the spawn of Garric's boss, legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper. Beastö Blancö was flooded with invites to get on the road after the release of their 2012 debut album, Live Fast Die Loud, completing successful tours throughout Europe and the US. Beastö Blancö released their self titled sophomore album in 2015 charting at #1 on billboards heatseekers. In 2018, Beastö Blancö released Live From Berlin, while supporting Germany's megaband Bohse Onkelz. Now busy in the studio completing their fourth album and gearing up for a European/US summer tour, Beastö Blancö is pleased to be able to take part in this important event.

Vocalist Calico Cooper says, "We all loved Ronnie dearly and his legacy has inspired everyone you will see performing at Ride For Ronnie, especially Beastö Blancö. He was a brilliant singer and a legendary showman, and we are privileged to follow the trail he blazed and melt faces in his honor. We rock for Ronnie, we ride for Ronnie."

Alice Cooper himself adds, "Ronnie is a metal icon synonymous with power and hope. Bikers, rockers, and survivors all over the world gravitate towards his music. One of the many ways his legacy lives on is through his wife Wendy and her involvement in cancer research. We will always support Wendy, Ronnie James Dio, and his charity."

Slash's 15-year old son, London Hudson, is the drummer for Los Angeles-based Classless Act, the band he created with childhood friend Nico Tsangaris on lead guitar. The band also includes Dane Pieper on rhythm guitar, Franco Gravante on bass and singer Derek Day. The Ride For Ronnie will be Classless Act's very first live performance, featuring all original songs from the band's upcoming debut EP, and showcasing their classic rock n' roll throwback sound. The band also plans to perform Black Sabbath's "The Mob Rules" as a tribute to Ronnie James Dio.

"We are really excited and grateful as a band to be performing at the Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert," says London Hudson. "We believe it is an amazing cause to support cancer prevention, research and awareness while honoring the memory of the great Ronnie James Dio!"

London's father Slash adds, "The annual Ride For Ronnie event is a great collective effort for a great cause supporting cancer research and prevention, and with great live music and motorcycles, you can't go wrong. It's especially cool this year as my son's band, Classless Act are performing. Stand Up and Shout!"

Riders taking part in the Ride For Ronnie will assemble for a continental breakfast at Harley-Davidson of Glendale with kickstands up at 11 AM. The Ride will take them around the northern edge of the San Fernando Valley to Los Encinos Park in Encino for an afternoon of live music, raffle, live auctions, food trucks and much more.A silent auction booth will have many items available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances.

Beer, wine, sodas, and water will be available for sale, as well as delicious foods from food trucks including Slammin' Sliders, G's Taco Spot and the Grilled Cheese Truck.Sponsors lending their continued support to the Ride For Ronnie include Harley-Davidson of Glendale, Law Tigers, Ninkasi Brewing Company, Graffiti Wines, Archie's Ice Cream, Solar Rain Water and LA's premier rock radio station, 95.5 KLOS.



For information and tickets, visit diocancerfund.org/events/.

Watch a video wrap-up of the 2016 Ride For Ronnie below: