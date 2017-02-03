RONNIE JAMES DIO Hologram Makes US Debut At Pollstar Awards; Video

The Ronnie James Dio hologram made its US debut with official Dio band to open the annual Pollstar Awards ahead of theater and festival tour later this year. Check out the performance of “We Rock” below:

The Dio hologram first made its appearance at the Wacken Open Air music festival in Germany in 2016. The surprise performance took place at the end of Dio Disciples' set to close the world's largest annual live heavy metal event. Dio Disciples features members of the Dio band, which last performed with Ronnie in 2008 before he passed away two years later, leaving a void in the rock community.

Eyellusion, a hologram entertainment company focused on the live music market, created the hologram and produced the groundbreaking performance.