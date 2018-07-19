RONNIE JAMES DIO - Julien’s Auctions Announces New York City Event In September; Clothing, Gear, Awards And More Up For Grabs

Join Julien’s Auctions as they pay tribute to one of the most influential heavy metal heroes and forefathers of head–banging music with "Property From The Estate Of Ronnie James Dio", live at The Hard Rock Café in New York on Friday, September 14th and Saturday, September 15th and online at JuliensLive.com.

Highlights of the auction will feature items from the legendary singer’s stellar career with iconic bands Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio including; several pieces of original album artwork including the acrylic painting by Barry Jackson used as the cover for the 1984 Dio album The Last in Line (estimate $20,000–$30,000); his pair of moon and stars patchwork jeans worn extensively on stage with Rainbow (estimate $2,000–$4,000); Dio’s custom made violet suede vest with tails and red leather shin guards worn on stage and in promotional photographs for the 1985 Sacred Heart Tour (estimate $2,000–$4,000); a personalized Black Sabbath hooded velour robe from the 1981 Mob Rules tour worn regularly back stage (estimate $1,000–$2,000); Dio’s personal rolling wardrobe case (estimate $800–$1,200); some of the most ambitious and spectacular stage design rock has ever seen with props such as a monumental animatronic sphinx on plinth base from the 1984 The Last In Line tour (estimate $2,000–4,000) and a massive animatronic dragon’s head from the 1985 Sacred Heart tour (estimate $3,000–5,000); an array of Dio’s studio and stage used instruments and gear such as a custom Charvel guitar featuring a one–of–a–kind wizard paint motif (estimate $3,000–$5,000); a 1978 "Gold" record award commemorating Australian sales of the Rainbow album Rising (estimate $600–$800) and a 1978 "Gold" record award for the album Rainbow: On Stage (estimate $600–$800) and much more.

For a statement from Ronnie's widow Wendy Dio, as well as images of a few of the items to be auctioned, head to RollingStone.com.