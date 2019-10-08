RONNIE JAMES DIO - Members Of GUNS N' ROSES, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, LAMB OF GOD, GREAT WHITE, METAL CHURCH, WHITESNAKE And More Lining Up For 5th Annual Bowl For Ronnie Fundraiser

The Fifth Annual Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, will take place on Thursday, November 7, at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California. Last year’s event, which sold out in advance and raised a record $74,000 for the cancer charity, attracted some 300 rockers, bowling enthusiasts, Dio fans and Dio Cancer Fund supporters.

The event once again will be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM’s Volume channel and whose new TV series TrunkFest airs on AXS-TV. Trunk, whose 2018 celebrity bowling team comprising Doug Aldrich, Jack Black, Geezer Butler and Tom Morello took first place last year, will again captain a team of celebrity bowlers he is assembling to defend his title. A place on Trunk’s celebrity team will be auctioned off to the highest bidder on eBay in the coming weeks.

Members of last year’s second place celebrity team will return to face off against Trunk’s team and all comers in the celebrity competition, among them rockers Marc Ferrari (Keel, Cold Sweat), Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses), Fred Coury (Cinderella), Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs) and Brett Scallions (Fuel).

Additional artists planning to join the fun this year include David “Rock” Feinstein (Elf, The Rods), Steven Adler (Guns N’ Roses, Adler’s Appetite), Rudy Sarzo (Dio, Quiet Riot), Ira Black (Lizzy Borden, I Am Morbid), Blasko (Ozzy Osborne), Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill), Phil Buckman (Petty Cash), Art Cruz (Lamb of God), Jeff and Shawn Duncan (DC4), Matt Duncan (Armored Saint), Damon Fox (The Cult), Craig Goldy and Scott Warren of Dio, Terry Ilous (Great White), Todd Morse (Petty Cash, Offspring), Ronny Munroe (TSO, Metal Church), Sadie Nardini (Sadie and the Tribe), Rowan Robertson (Dio, DC4), Gonzo and Phil Sandoval (Armored Saint), Steven Smyth (One Machine, Ernie Snair (The Loveless), Testament), Michael Spencer (Flotsam And Jetsam), Patrick Stone (Budderside), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning), Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach), Rita Haney, Sonia Harley and actors Star Fields (Sons of Anarchy), Al Coronel (The Last Ship) and Vincent St. James.

The Bowl For Ronnie is an evening of fun, food, a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. Music for the pre-party will be supplied by DJ Will.

100% of the net proceeds from the Bowl For Ronnie will go to the Dio Cancer Fund. Individual tickets and lane sponsorships are now on sale, and participants are encouraged to gather friends, family and co-workers for the ultimate bowling team. The Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City, California.

For more information, visit here. Tickets are now on sale, here.

Highlights of last year’s event can be viewed below: