RONNIE JAMES DIO - New Schedule Revealed For Dio Returns: The World Tour; New Hologram Teaser Video Streaming

Live music’s premier hologram production company, Eyellusion, today announced new and updated dates for Dio Returns: The World Tour. Originally scheduled to kick off in Helsinki, Finland, the tour featuring Ronnie James Dio reuniting via hologram with his Dio bandmates will now begin in Bochum, Germany on December 6th.

The tour will make stops in Poland, Spain, Romania, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Belgium before the end of 2017. A first teaser for the tour is available for streaming below.

Tour dates:

December

6 - Matrix Bochum - Bochum, Germany

7 - Die Kantine - Cologne, Germany

9 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

13 - Bikini Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain

14 - Teatro de las Esquinas - Zaragoza, Spain

15 - Escenario Santander - Santander, Spain

17 - Arenele Romane - Bucharest, Romania

19 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom

20 - Poppodium 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

21 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

Dates initially announced for Finland, Sweden and Norway are being rescheduled for a larger run through Scandinavia in 2018.

The Dio Returns tour will also make stops throughout Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, United States, Venezuela and other countries, with more dates to be announced.

The Ronnie James Dio hologram will perform throughout the show, treating fans to an alternating set list that will feature songs such as "Rainbow In The Dark", "We Rock", "Neon Nights", "King of Rock & Roll", "Man On The Silver Mountain", "Heaven & Hell", "Holy Diver" and more.

The Dio Returns tour will feature Dio’s actual live vocals, with the Dio band playing live, featuring Craig Goldy on guitar, Simon Wright on drums, Scott Warren on keyboards and Bjorn Englen on bass. Veteran metal vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens will also perform, with singer Oni Logan also joining on select dates.