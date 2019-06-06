RONNIE JAMES DIO - New Video Trailer Released For Dio Returns Hologram Tour
The Dio Returns 2019 Tour, which features a hologram of late metal legend, Ronnie James Dio, touches down at The Palladium in Worcester, MA tonight, June 6. Check out a new trailer for the tour below:
Watch "Rainbow In The Dark" from the June 3 show at Center Stage in Atlanta, courtesy of YouTube user Memnoch's Unhappiness, below:
Upcoming Dio Returns dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
June
6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
7 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
8 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre
9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
15 - St. Paul, MN - Myth
16 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
21 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl