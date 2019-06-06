RONNIE JAMES DIO - New Video Trailer Released For Dio Returns Hologram Tour

The Dio Returns 2019 Tour, which features a hologram of late metal legend, Ronnie James Dio, touches down at The Palladium in Worcester, MA tonight, June 6. Check out a new trailer for the tour below:

Watch "Rainbow In The Dark" from the June 3 show at Center Stage in Atlanta, courtesy of YouTube user Memnoch's Unhappiness, below:

Upcoming Dio Returns dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

June

6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

7 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

8 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre

9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

15 - St. Paul, MN - Myth

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

21 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl