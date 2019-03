Late metal legend, Ronnie James Dio, was interviewed by Sam Dunn at his home in Los Angeles in 2004 for the documentary Metal: A Headbanger's Journey. In this Raw & Uncut clip, he talks about the relationship between metal and quality.

The Fifth Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert will take place on Sunday, May 5th, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. Comprising of a Motorcycle Ride originating at Harley-Davidson of Glendale, California and culminating with a concert at Los Encinos Park in Encino, California, the Ride For Ronnie will raise awareness and funds for cancer prevention and research for a cure. The concert will once again be hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, who is also curating Eddie Trunk's All Star Band - a group of stellar rock musicians selected to headline the afternoon of live music. Last year's Ride brought in over $50,000 for the Dio Cancer Fund.

Riders will assemble for a continental breakfast at Harley-Davidson of Glendale with kickstands up at 11 AM. The Ride will take them around the northern edge of the San Fernando Valley to Los Encinos Park in Encino, where they will be treated to music, a raffle, silent and live auctions, food trucks and much more.

Kicking off the afternoon of live music at the park will be the popular Dio cover band DIA. They will be followed by LA rock band Budderside, Petty Cash, presenting the music of Tom Petty and Johnny Cash, and megarock band DC4. Participants in Eddie Trunk's All Star Band will be announced shortly.

As always, a silent auction booth will have many amazing items available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. Sponsors lending their continued support to the Ride For Ronnie include Harley-Davidson of Glendale, Law Tigers, Archie's Ice Cream and LA's premier rock radio station, 95.5 KLOS. Beer, wine, soda and water will be available for sale, as well as delicious food from various food trucks including Slammin' Sliders (now featuring Nathan's Hot Dogs), G's Taco Spot and The Grilled Cheese Truck.

Rider Check-In & On-Site Registration including Continental Breakfast

Harley Davidson of Glendale

9 AM - 10:45 AM

Kickstands up at 11 AM

Rally And Live Concert

Los Encinos State Historic Park

12 Noon - 5 PM

Pre-Registration Prices:

$35/rider (includes concert admission)

$10/passenger (includes concert admission)

$25 concert admission only

Day Of Event Prices:

$40/rider (includes concert admission)

$15/passenger (includes concert admission)

$30 concert admission only

For information and tickets, visit diocancerfund.com or Facebook.

Tickets are available here.

Watch a video wrap-up of the 2018 Ride For Ronnie below: