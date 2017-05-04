RONNIE JAMES DIO's Ride For Ronnie - Former GUNS N’ ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER To Spearhead All-Star Jam During Afternoon Concert In Los Encinos Park

The third annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Rally and Concert, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund on Sunday, May 7th will be highlighted by a host of celebrity riders joining the Motorcycle Ride through the streets of Los Angeles County. In addition, an all-star jam will be spearheaded by Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler - Steven Adler And Friends - during the afternoon of live music in Los Encinos Park. Last year's Ride For Ronnie event raised over $50,000 for the cancer charity.

Celebrity riders expected to join Dio Cancer Fund co-founder and president Wendy Dio and the cavalcade of motorcycle riders include Sons of Anarchy actors Emilio Rivera (and also from the forthcoming series Mayans MC), Sean McNabb (who will also perform with Lynch Mob at the concert), Rusty Coones and Star Fields, as well as actor Chris Bruno (The Dead Zone) and musicians Lita Ford, Gilby Clarke (former Guns N' Roses guitarist), Taime Downe (Faster Pussycat) and Xavier Muriel (Buckcherry) along with KLOS Radio "Horns Up" show personality Stew Herrera. They will assemble at Harley-Davidson of Glendale with kickstands up at 11 AM.

The afternoon of live music following the Ride will be highlighted by Steven Adler And Friends in an all-star jam organized by the Guns N' Roses drummer. He will be joined by Mike Devin (Whitesnake), Lita Ford, Robert Sarzo (Hurricane), Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot), Patrick Stone (Budderside) and Jeff Pilson (Foreigner and former Dio guitarist), playing Guns N' Roses hits.

Live entertainment will begin at 12 Noon provided by rockers Lynch Mob, Eddie Money, Rough Cutt, Dio Disciples, The Loveless, Sonia Harley, and No Small Children. Marc Ferrari (Cold Sweat), Marty O'Brien (Lita Ford), Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) and Ronnie James Dio's cousin David "Rock" Feinstein (The Rods) will be on hand for the concert festivities.

Additionally, Rough Cutt will conclude its set with a performance of "Stars," the iconic song released in 1986 by the organization known as Hear 'N Aid to raise money for famine relief in Africa. Heavy metal's answer to "We Are The World" raised $2 million at the time, and there are plans being made to re-issue the recording in the future to benefit the Dio Cancer Fund.

Radio personality Eddie Trunk will handle hosting duties, which will also include a raffle, silent and live auctions, food trucks, merchandise vendors and more. The silent auction will be held in one of the exhibit booths throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectables, will take place during intervals between artist performances. Live Auction, raffle and silent auction items include a stage-worn full-length leather Eddie Money trench coat from his 2000 "Millennium Tour," a Great White acoustic guitar signed by the band members, Dio photo book signed by all of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, a Black Sabbath collectables and merchandise bundle, a variety of concert tickets, wine-tasting certificates, and much, much more.

Los Angeles' premier rock radio station, 95.5 KLOS, has come on board this year as an event sponsor and will be out in force at Harley Davidson in Glendale for the start of the RIDE. KLOS jock Melissa Maxx will be at the park to assist with the festivities.

A donation of $25,000 will be presented to Dr. David Wong of the UCLA School of Dentistry to help fund his team's research into the development of a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer. This is part of the Dio Cancer Fund's commitment to this ground-breaking project, which is in keeping with its message that early detection saves lives.

Both riders and concert-goers can purchase their tickets by visiting diocancerfund.org/events.

Pre-Registration Prices:

$35/rider (includes concert admission)

$10/passenger (includes concert admission)

$25 concert admission only



Day of Event Prices:

$40/rider (includes concert admission)

$10/passenger (includes concert admission)

$30 concert admission only



2017 Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert Schedule

Sunday, May 7th, 2017



Ride:

9:00am - 10:45am: Rider Check-In & On-Site Registration

9:00am - 10:30am Continental Breakfast

Kickstands up at 11:00am



Harley Davidson of Glendale

3717 San Fernando Rd., Glendale, CA 91204



Concert:

11:30AM - Gates open

11:45AM- 5PM Concert



Los Encinos State Historic Park

16756 Moorpark Street Encino, CA 91436



About The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund:

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (diocancerfund.org) was formed in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) public charity, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has already raised nearly $2million since its inception. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Most recently, the Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund's mission of cancer prevention, research and education.