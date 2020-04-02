RONNIE JAMES DIO - Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund's 10th Anniversary Memorial Gala Video Replay Available

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late rock music legend, commemorated the 10th anniversary of his passing and the formation of the charity with an Awards Gala on February 20th. The Awards Gala took place at The Avalon in Los Angeles, recognizing honorees who played a role in either Dio’s legacy or that of the charity.

A message from the the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund Facebook page:

"In case you missed our 10th Memorial Awards Gala back in February, sit back and enjoy this replay of the live-stream from that night. A great night celebrating the life of Ronnie James Dio, and raising funds and awareness for the Dio Cancer Fund!"

Awards presenters included Sebastian Bach, Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe, Jeff Pilson of Foreigner, singer Glenn Hughes, Frankie Banali of Quiet Riot, Fred Coury of Cinderella, Robbie Crane of Black Star Riders and music industry executive Ahmet Zappa.

Eight awards named after songs written by Ronnie James Dio were presented to the following distinguished honorees:

- Holy Diver Award: honoring Rhino Entertainment/Warner Music Group executives Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog, Recorded Music & Arts Music, Warner Music Group; Mark Pinkus, President, Rhino Entertainment & U.S. Catalog; Jason Day, Vice President, A&R, Rhino Entertainment; Jason Elzy, Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Rhino Entertainment; and Brian Dodd, Manager, Global Artist Brand Management, Rhino Entertainment

- Killing The Dragon Award: Laura Heatherly, Chief Executive Officer, T.J. Martell Foundation, which is dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer

- King Of Rock ‘n’ Roll Award: Barry Drinkwater, Executive Chairman, Global Merchandise Services Ltd.

- Magica Award: Wyn Davis, Ronnie James Dio’s Long-Time Recording Engineer and Owner of Total Access Recording Studios

- Master Of The Moon Award: honoring BMG executives Thomas Scherer, Executive Vice-President, Repertoire & Marketing L.A., Global Writer Services & China; Michael Kachko, Senior Vice-President, Catalog Recordings; Jeff Christian, Director, Catalog; and Kathy Rivkin Daum, Senior Director, Films

- Rainbow In The Dark Award: Mikeal Maglieri, Owner of the World-Renowned Rainbow Bar and Grill and Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip

- Sacred Heart Award: Dr. David Wong, Professor and Associate Dean for Research, UCLA School of Dentistry and Director for UCLA Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research (COOR)

- Stand Up And Shout Award: Jeff Pezzuti, CEO of Eyellusion, creators of the Dio Returns! Hologram

Entertainment was provided by the amazing vocals and visuals of Ronnie James Dio with his live band Dio, featuring vocalists Tim Ripper Owens and Oni Logan and band members Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren and Bjorn Englen. Joining the evening’s lineup was Los Angeles comedian Brian Posehn, who in addition his comedic duties, performed a song from his upcoming album accompanied by Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning). Local rockers Sadie & the Tribe also performed.

(Photo by PG Brunelli/ Artwork by Marc Sasso)