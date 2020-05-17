RONNIE JAMES DIO - “There Is No Peace In Creation For Me”

To mark the 10th anniversary of his passing, The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show has unearthed a 2008 video interview of Ronnie James Dio. When asked what gives him the most peace, he says his animals.

“Without them I wouldn’t have any peace at all,” the legendary singer explains. “I’m always thinking and I’m always writing. My brain never stops. But with them my brain stops. Writing doesn’t give me any peace because there is always somewhere for it to go. It wasn’t good enough. It was never good enough. That’s why I don’t listen to what I’ve done in the past. I listen to it and then I question myself. There is no peace in creation for me.”