RONNY MUNROE Sets Up Go Fund Me And Releases "Still Alive" Single For Longtime Partner In Their Fight Against Cancer

Ronny Munroe, the legendary vocalist whose career highlights include Metal Church, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Munroe's Thunder, has set up a Go Fund Me to assist his longtime partner J. Von Hughes in her battle against Aggressive Mullerian ovarian cancer. Head to this location.

In addition, Munroe has released the single “Still Alive”. 100% of downloaded proceeds go to assist J. Von and Ronny fight against her rare form of cancer. Get the single here.

“Still Alive” features Gary Borden on guitar, bass, engineering and production duties and co-produced by Munroe with Rory Faciane on drums.

Munroe said in a statement: “'Still Alive' is a song about hope, perseverance and strength. This was the first song I ever wrote and it was for my Mom after she passed. Unknowingly at the time I was also writing it for my beautiful wife. It is her favourite song!

“The Cancer markers have tripled in the last month and we will be headed back to treatment soon. Anything helps… Thank you!”

All proceeds from the Go Fund Me and single will assist J. Von and Ronny with the cost of living needs.