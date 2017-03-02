ROOT Release “Moment Of Fright” Music Video

Czech Republic-based band, Root, have released a video for “Moment Of Fright”, a track from their new album, Kärgeräs - Return From Oblivion, out now via Agonia Records. Watch the new video below.

In contrast to Bathory and Venom, Root took the black metal genre in a more refined direction, featuring Big Boss' chartacteristic clean vocals, dark sound and an epic approach altogether. Nowadays, Root is often recognized as an epic heavy/black metal act, or as the band simply puts it - a dark metal band.

The new album, Kärgeräs - Return From Oblivion, is different from their 2011's offering, Heritage Of Satan, says the band: "As always in our history as a band, we aim to deliver a unique album, something that will stand out and shine its own light in our discography. Expect dark metal at its best, along with some surprising elements. We've recorded one fully acoustic song and one entirely instrumental. Overall, the album will include ten new tracks that will differ from our previous records.”

Kärgeräs - Return From Oblivion is Root's tenth full-length album. Lyrically, it’s a concept album, and looked at from that perspective, it continues the story begun by their 1996 release under a similar yet shorter title, Kärgeräs, that presents a tale of a proud nation.

The album artwork was hand-painted by Thomas Bruno. The painting started off as a portrait at first, but after the band's decision to use it as cover, the mystical tree, ravens and other elemnts where added. Recording, mixing and mastering took place at Shaark Studio in South Moravia. Big Boss produced the album.

Tracklisting:

“Life Of Demons”

“Osculum Infame”

“Moment Of Fright”

“The Book Of Death”

“Black Iris”

“Moment Of Hope”

“The Key To The Empty Room”

“New Empire”

“Up To The Down”

“Do You Think Is It The End?”

“Moment Of Fright” video:

“Black Iris” video:

Available formats:

- Digipack CD with 28 pages booklet

- Black LP

- Red LP with A2 poster*

- Transparent red/black splatter LP with A2 poster and patch**

- T-shirt (2 versions)

* handnumbered and limited to 222 copies

** handnumbered and limited to 100 copies

Since 1987, Root is led by founder and vocalist Big Boss - a controversial, yet valued musician, producer, writer and lyricist. He's one of the oldest and most characteristic black metal singers; one of the very few, who possesses an operatic range of vocals. Over the years, Root has maintained a strong underground following, while Big Boss rose up to become a cult figure in the black metal genre, guesting on albums by leading metal artists, most notably Moonspell and Behemoth. Root has performed hundreds of shows worldwide, sharing the stage with bands such as Mercyful Fate, King Diamond, Cradle Of Filth, Apocalyptica, Moonspell, Behemoth, Impaled Nazarene, Nifelheim, Anathema, Sodom, Desaster, Pungent Stench, Master, Destroyer 666, Master´s Hammer, Enslaved, Testament, Marduk, Napalm Death, Krabathor, Hypnos and many other.