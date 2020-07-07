Rosa Laricchiuta's BLACK ROSE MAZE Release "Maze" Lyric Video

Black Rose Maze is singer Rosa Laricchiuta’s very own hard rock project, and August 7 will see the release of her self-titled debut. The album is comprised of driving hard rock that backs up Rosa’s unbelievably powerful voice. Pre-order/save the album here, and watch a lyric video for the song "Maze" below.

This self-titled debut album is a showcase of Rosa’s own songs, together with a few cuts which were penned for Rosa by the likes of Clif Magness (Steve Perry, Avril Lavigne), Nasson (Chaos Magic, Sinner’s Blood), and Alessandro Del Vecchio (Hardline, Jorn, Revolution Saints etc.). Produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio, this awesome record should not be missed by anyone who has a penchant for melodic hard rock with a contemporary edge.

Says Laricchiuta, “I am honoured to introduce my very first full rock album and cool collaboration with insanely talented musicians, vocalists, and writers from all over the world! I am so excited it’s almost here!”

“It took me some time to write 'In The Dark' simply because it speaks truth about a time in my life where I felt trapped and alone. A time when I broke free from emotional abuse,” she continues about the first single.

Rosa Laricchiuta is a singer, songwriter, and performer from Montreal, Quebec. After several years cutting her teeth with live shows, she auditioned for the third season (2015) of La Voix, Quebec's version of the popular TV show The Voice. Rosa had an instant connection with the legendary francophone rocker Éric Lapointe and chose him as her coach. Rosa showed a solid stage presence, with remarkable intensity and a voice so powerful it sent her straight to the Grand Finale where she shared the stage with Def Leppard, Kelly Clarkson, Jean Leloup, and her idol, Melissa Etheridge. She left a lasting impression as she won over millions of viewers who named her the new "it" female rocker of Quebec.

She then released one album in the Quebec market before beginning work on her first English language album in 2016. That album, Free, was released the following year and at the end of the year, she joined the popular American band Trans-Siberian Orchestra for their annual mega tour of the United States. Rosa was then brought to the attention of Frontiers by none other than fellow Trans-Siberian Orchestra bandmates and now label mates, Dino Jelusick (Animal Drive) and Jeff Scott Soto - who also makes a guest vocal appearance on the album.

Tracklisting:

"In The Dark"

"Laws Of Attraction" (Feat. Jeff Scott Soto)

"Let Me Be Me"

"Free"

"Look At Me Now"

"Maze"

"Let Me Go"

"Only You"

"Earth Calling"

"You Can't Stop Me"

"Call Me Now"

"Maze" lyric video:

"In The Dark" video:

Lineup:

Rosa Laricchiuta - Vocals

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Bass, keyboards

Andrea Seveso - Guitars

Michele Sanna - Drums

Erika Ceruti - Backing vocals

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals on “Laws Of Attraction”