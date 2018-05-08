ROSE TATTOO Announce UK / Ireland Tour Dates With Special Guests GIRLSCHOOL

Legendary rockers Rose Tattoo have announced a string of UK tour dates with Girlschool supporting. The shows are listed below:

September

6 - O2 ABC - Glasgow, Scotland

7 - Limelight 2 - Belfast, Ireland

8 - Voodoo Lounge - Dublin, Ireland

11 - O2 Academy 2 - Birmingham, England

13 - O2 Academy - Islington, London, England



Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

Rose Tattoo will release the 2018 bonus reissue edition of their classic 2007 album Blood Brothers on May 18th via Golden Robot Records.

The reissue features killer live versions of some of the albums finest tracks, including "Man About Town", "Black Eyed Bruiser", "Once In A Lifetime", "Sweat Meat", "Standover Man" and "Nothing To Lose" recorded live In all their glory and captured on disc. This is the Tats at their best. Raw, rough and ready for a fight, but also tight as a fist and sounding bigger than ever.

Mixing their trademark riffage with modern rock grooves and lyrical statements of intent, Blood Brothers pays tribute to the many members of the band that are no longer with us. Rose Tattoo’s iconic, street smart blues rock has captured the heart and soul of rock fans all around the world for over 40 years now and shows no signs of stopping.

The Blood Brothers 2018 lineup features some of the finest rock musicians this country has ever produced. Mark Evans of AC/DC on bass, Angels & Skyhooks axeman Bob Spencer, Aussie Crawl’s John ‘Watto' Watson up the back and the Pete Well’s endorsed Dai Pritchard on slide guitar, and of course, Rose Tattoo wouldn’t exist without its quintessential front man, the one and only Angry Anderson.

Blood Brothersis a fine example of what you can expect when Angry and the boys hit the road. Adrenalin fuelled, high octane Aussie rawk at its undiluted best. Order the Blood Brothers reissue here.

Tracklisting:

"Black Eyed Bruiser"

"Slipping Away"

"Once In A Lifetime"

"1854"

"City Blues"

"Sweet Meat"

"Man About Town"

"Creeper"

"Stand Over Man"

"Nothing To Lose"

"Lubricated"

"Man About Town" (live)

"Black Eyed Bruiser" (live)

"Once In A Lifetime" (live)

"Sweet Meat" (live)

"Standover Man" (live)

"Nothing To Lose" (live)

(Photo - Darryl Edwards)