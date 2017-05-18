ROSE TATTOO Complete Lineup For 2017 Bang Your Head!!! Festival

Legendary Aussie rockers, Rose Tattoo, have been added to lineup for the 2017 edition of the Bang Your Head!!! festival, taking place July 13th - 15th in Balingen, Germany.

Rose Tattoo’s performance, on July 14th, will be their only European show. The long-running three day festival recently added Dokken, Paragon and Magnum to an already stellar old school leaning bill.

Other acts confirmed for the festival include Vince Neil, HammerFall, Saxon, Satyricon, Michael Schenker and Venom. More details at this location.