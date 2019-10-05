ROSE TATTOO Confirm First US Tour Dates In 38 Years; Outlaws Album Due In February

Australian hard rock legends Rose Tattoo have inked a deal with Cleopatra Records and will issue their eighth studio album, Outlaws, in February. To coincide with the release, the band are rolling out extensive tour dates in Europe and will perform for two nights from May 8th-9th and the famous Whisky A Go-Go on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California. These are the first US tour dates in 38 years!

For a complete list of tour dates click here.





Rose Tattoo’s current lineup features leader and singer Angry Anderson, former AC/DC bass player Mark Evans, guitarist Bob Spencer (ex-The Angels ), Dai Pritchard on slide guitar and Jackie Barnes (the son of legendary Australian vocalist Jimmy Barnes) behind the drums.



