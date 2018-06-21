ROSE TATTOO / Ex-AC/DC Bassist MARK EVANS On MALCOLM YOUNG's Funeral - "It Was Just Really Sad... It Was Tough"

In a new interview with Metal-Rules.com, Rose Tattoo bassist Mark Evans (ex-AC/DC) talks about the current state and future of Rose Tattoo, as well as AC/DC.

In the following excerpt, Evans discusses late AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young's funeral (Malcolm died in November 2017 after suffering from dementia for several years):

"Yeah. Angry and myself went to the funeral, yeah. We were invited. It was just really sad, man. Well, that was a bit of a celebration, but it was tough, man, because I know Malcolm’s son, Ross, very well. He lives very close to me in Sydney, and yeah, he’s... but I think in times like this you have to think about what Malcolm’s left. He’s left an amazing legacy, and he’s just a great guitar player, and it’s just one of those awful things that happen in life that are so incredibly unfair. But it is life, and he certainly achieved amazing things during his lifetime. To leave that heritage and legacy is just brilliant. He was a great guy too. I used to feel tall when I was in that band. I was the big guy even I’m only five-foot-six tall."

Asked hypothetically if Angus Young decides to come back with all-new AC/DC lineup with no other original members but himself, if that would that be the right thing to do or not, Evans responds:

"Well, I don’t think that.. yeah, I don’t think I’m in a position to say to it is right or wrong. My opinion is the same as everyone else’s. Everyone has an opinion. My point is Angus is the guy who’s made it. He’s the guy that’s been there all along. He’s done every gig. He’s the guy that’s left to do and to carry on what Malcolm and George did. He’s earned the right to do it exactly how he should want to do. I think we should respect the opinion if he continues on with it. If he doesn’t continue on, I think we should respect that opinion too. He has the right to make the decision, but me personally, whatever he goes with, fantastic."

Rose Tattoo performs Friday (June 22nd) at Hellfest in Clisson, France. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

